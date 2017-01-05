WPT offers live coverage of Gov. Scott Walker’s 2017 State of the State address

MADISON - Gov. Scott Walker’s 2017 State of the State Address will air live 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 on Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) and will stream live online at wpt.org.

In the address, Gov. Walker will highlight priorities for 2017 before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature in the State Capitol building. Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, a Democrat from La Crosse, will provide this year’s minority response following the address.

WPT Here and Now anchor Frederica Freyberg and Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) State Capitol Bureau Chief Shawn Johnson will co-anchor the coverage.

In addition to live coverage on WPT and wpt.org, the 2017 State of the State Address will also air on WPR’s Ideas Network, as well as the NPR News and Classical Music Network.