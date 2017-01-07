Winton makes statement upon taking office as Washburn County district attorney

SHELL LAKE - On Friday, Dec. 30, Angeline Winton took her oath of office as Washburn County district attorney from Washburn County Judge Eugene Harrington in the Washburn County Courthouse. Winton offered the following statement to Washburn County residents in light of her officially taking the chief prosecutor position in the county.

“I’m honored that Washburn County residents have put their trust in me and elected me as their next district attorney. I am eager to begin my term and partner with the law enforcement community and criminal justice system to continue to keep our communities safe.

“Personally, I am especially excited to work full time in Washburn County. Although I have loved the challenge of working as both the Washburn and Burnett County assistant district attorney for the past eight years, while also operating a private practice with my father, Ward Winton, in Hayward, I look forward to being in my Shell Lake office every day and being able to focus entirely on prosecuting cases for Washburn County.

“It’s my intention to vigorously prosecute offenders and hold them accountable for their actions with appropriate sentencing recommendations.

“However, it’s also my goal to encourage more opportunities for education and rehabilitation within our communities. For example, it’s my belief as a community we need to continue to work to improve educational and vocational opportunities. While a certain number of offenders will continue to offend, it has been my experience that many first-time, youthful offenders are able to learn from the experience through education or treatment and go on to be productive, valuable members of our community.

“More recognition should be given to those citizen partners in our community who assist our criminal justice programs by taking a chance and providing housing, employment and other assistance to those who are attempting to change their lives for the better.

“I am honored to join the ranks of the many hardworking members of law enforcement, department of corrections staff, judges, and courthouse staff, mental and other health professionals, substance abuse counselors, domestic violence, and many others who dedicate their lives to strengthening and safeguarding our communities.”