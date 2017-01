All Washburn County snowmobile trails will open for the season at noon on Friday, Jan. 13. Significant new snow was received Jan. 9-11. Trail conditions are fair to good with a 4 to 8 inch snow base. As always, please ride with caution; some minor trail segments may be rough, due to thin snow coverage.

Enjoy the trails! To check current trail conditions visit http://www.washburncounty.org. –From Washburn County tourism