Video shares voices of students, educators about mental health

Why Support Mental Health in Schools?, a new video from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, shares the voices of students, educators, and mental health professionals from Hortonville. The community is much like many in the state – but its experience is instructive and its extensive collaboration around this issue is inspiring.

State Superintendent Tony Evers is proposing budget provisions to support mental health in schools. Those provisions and the video can be found at http://dpi.wi.gov/budget/mental-health-schools.

