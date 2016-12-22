Home / Home


Use caution, trooper says

This State Patrol cruiser driven by Trooper David Schmidt, was hit during the first snowfall of the year, while it was parked to protect another crash scene.  Schmidt says he sustained minor injury and will live to serve another day without permanent or life-altering affects.  Other troopers, he noted, have not been so lucky, losing lime (Wisconsin Trooper Justin Hansen, crash on Jan. 26, 20145) and Colorado Trooper Cody Donahue, who lost his life in a similar crash on Nov. 25, 2016.  “It is not that difficult for the motoring public to travel at a reduced speed during inclement weather and/or to move over for emergency vehicles on the roadway as they are working,,” Schmidt noted.  “By the way, it is a Wisconsin law to move over the slow down for maintenance vehicles, emergency vehicles and two vehicles, etc.”  - from polkcountyscanner FB site

Offices

Washburn County Register
P.O. Box 455, Shell Lake, WI 54871
Email: news@wcregisternewsroom.com
Phone: 715-468-2314
Fax: 715-468-4900

Inter-County Leader
P.O. Box 490,Frederic, WI 54837
Email: news@leadernewsroom.com
Phone: 715-327-4236
Fax: 715-327-4117

 


 
Copyright © 2016 Inter-County Cooperative Publishing Association - All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here