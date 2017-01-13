Spooner Police Foundation formed

SPOONER - The Spooner Police Foundation is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that was formed to provide support to the Spooner Police Department. Through the foundation’s financial and event planning assistance, the Spooner Police Department will be better prepared to serve the city of Spooner and its residents.

The Spooner Police Foundation was started on Jan. 2 by Spooner Police Chief Christman to separate donated funds from budgetary funds. The foundation is made up of a president, Angie Pank; vice president that is currently vacant; and secretary/treasurer, Missy Weinbergen; along with community members. Any community members that would like to be part of the foundation are encouraged to contact the Spooner Police Foundation Facebook page for meeting times and dates.

The goal of the Spooner Police Foundation is to continue to grow the bond between the Spooner Police Department and the community. The community’s partnership with law enforcement is vital to achieve this goal.

The Spooner Police Foundation supports The Spooner Project, which has organized many community events. These events include: The Citizens Police Academy, Coffee with Cops, K9 Project, Project Child Safe, School Educational programs, SPD’s bicycle patrol, SPD’s Halloween Haunted House event with child safety seat inspection, the annual Foot Pursuit 5k run/walk, and the Spooner Project Calendar.

The community can learn more about the Spooner Police Foundation by liking them on Facebook, messaging them @SPDfoundation, emailing SPDfoundation@yahoo.com or calling by 715-635-3527. For those wishing to volunteer, join the foundation or make a monetary donation, please contact them. — from SPF