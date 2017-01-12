Spooner City Council unanimously approves proposed location for replica monument

Danielle Danford | Staff writer

SPOONER - The Spooner City Council unanimously approved a recommendation to accept the proposed location for a monument in the course of its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Lisa Powers, Washburn County Veterans Service Officer, shared information with the council about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica monument and the proposed location in the city of Spooner. The city’s public property planning and development committee heard the proposal in their meeting held the previous week and recommended the council accept it.

The replica monument was created by members of the Calvary Gospel Church in Madison for the Madison Memorial Day celebration and was featured on the front lawn of the state Capitol. Washburn County was the only community offered the opportunity to take ownership of the monument, which Powers formally did in November.

The two largest challenges in taking ownership of the monument appear to be the financial cost to install the monument and finding the appropriate location for it.

The proposed location for the monument is in the Spooner Veterans Waterfront Park; specifically, west of the fishing dock. Powers shared a mock-up of the site design and landscaping for the monument’s placement.

“It will take quite a bit of room and I feel that you have room there, lit up 24/7 it would be a beautiful location,” said Powers. Existing trees on-site will remain and become part of the landscaping around the monument.

“There is a lot of planning to go into this and there really isn’t money in the budget for it,” said Powers. While the county Veterans Service Office cannot fund the monument’s installation, Powers plans to raise the funds needed to cover the cost of installing the monument, creating a shelter for it, and landscaping in and around it.

Powers told the council that several factors make the veterans park in Spooner a good spot. Those factors are that it is an already established public place honoring veterans, its location on Hwy. 63 is easily accessible, there is room available, and power is already on-site.

“I think it is a good location, I can’t think of a better location in the city. It is very appropriate as a veterans park and personally I am very excited to see it,” said Gary Cuskey, Spooner mayor.

Other proposed locations include the city of Shell Lake and the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. The Shell Lake City Council heard this proposal during its December meeting and referred the subject of taking ownership of the monument to the council’s parks and recreation committee.

In light of the Spooner City Council’s acceptance of the proposed location, Powers said they would work toward getting figures on the cost of installing the monument.