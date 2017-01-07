Home / Home


Spooner board seeks community input

SPOONER - The Spooner Board of Education invites residents to participate in a community survey conducted by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to help gain insight on what type of characteristics and skills they are looking for in the school’s next superintendent.

Those wishing to be a part of the survey may visit the school website at spooner.k12.wi.us to find the link to the survey.

The survey will be available until Tuesday, Jan. 10. — from SASD

 

