Soup supper to benefit Deputy Glaze family

SPOONER – The Spooner High School Student Council and Spooner High School Athletic Department, with the help from local business donations, are hosting a soup supper benefit for the family of Deputy Glaze.

The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Spooner High School commons before the boys basketball game versus Hayward. All proceeds from admission and concessions will be donated to the family of Glaze who lost his life while in the line of duty.

There will be raffle tickets available at the door to bid on baskets donated by local businesses. — from SASD

