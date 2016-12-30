Shooting and stand-off west of TF

TAYLORS FALLS – The Chisago County Sheriff's Department is trying to piece together a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 27, at just after 9 p.m., just west of Taylors Falls, at 30067 Herberg Road in Shafer Township, just west of Taylors Fall and north of U.S. Hwy. 8.

According to Sheriff Rick Duncan, police were called at 9:16 p.m. in reference to shots fired, and while the motive remains unclear , it apparently started when the victim attempted to push a vehicle out of the ditch, when he was fired on by a man with a shotgun, striking him in the face. The victim stated that he heard yelling shortly before he was shot.

Two passengers in the car and the victim fled the scene on foot to find safe harbor, waiting for police to arrive. Neither passenger was injured in the shooting.

Due to the nature of the incident, Duncan said the CCSD assembled their Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, as well as crisis negotiators, to try and deescalate the incident.

Police attempted to contact the shooter at the residence, and made numerous public address calls for the man to give himself up, which he did eventually. Police were able to take the shooter into custody without any shots being fired, although it remains unclear why the man fired at the people in the ditch.

Sheriff Duncan has identified the shooter as Tony J. Von De Linde, 54, Shafer. He was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges, although they were not yet filed at press time.

The incident reportedly ran several hours into the morning in Dec. 28 before Von De Linde was taken into custody, and the incident involved a number of agencies, other than the Chisago County Sheriff's Department, including the Minnesota State Patrol, Lakes Area Police, Lakes Region EMS and Shafer First Responders.

The victim did reportedly seek treatment at the St. Croix Regional Medical Center for his wounds, which included shotgun injuries to the face and eye.

Charges against Von De Linde are pending, but a study of his court history reveals several criminal convictions, both in Minnesota and in Wisconsin, including several guilty pleas for driving without a license, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, misdemeanor property damage, multiple DUI convictions, and most notable were two past misdemeanor assault convictions from the 1990s, on top of a conviction for fleeing police.

Von De Linde had two felony charges dismissed in 2010 in Polk County for being party to a crime for drug possession and selling, although he was convicted and did serve almost three months in jail for misdemeanor resisting arrest, with the drug charges being dismissed in a plea agreement.

His most recent conviction was in 2013 for a DUI in Chisago County.