Shell Lake State Bank: “Difficult decision” to close historic Sarona branch

SHELL LAKE - The Shell Lake State Bank has a rich history, one that began with the charter from Sarona State Bank in 1934, but on Dec. 30 the Sarona branch of the Shell Lake State Bank will close its doors for one last time.

“It was a very difficult decision for the bank. We have had a long history over in Sarona,” said Shane Williams, Shell Lake State Bank president and CEO. Several factors played into the bank’s decision to close the Sarona branch.

“We are closing it because there is a very limited number of people that visit the branch. There’s only a handful of people that visit the branch each day,” said Williams. The retirement of the part-time employee that worked the Sarona branch, combined with the steady decline in bank patrons to the branch, was a sign to the bank the timing was right to close the branch.

“It wasn’t that we couldn’t afford to keep the branch open, it was more just not enough people used it to make it work,” said Williams. Another factor into the decision was the safety of bank employees, but overall the decision to close the Sarona branch had nothing to do with the bank’s financial state.

“The bank’s financial situation is very strong. We are one of the stronger, best-rated banks in the state of Wisconsin,” said Williams. The Shell Lake State Bank operates several other branch locations in Washburn County. They are Spooner, Minong and Stone Lake.

“We have no plans for the building right now except continue to lease it to the post office,” said Williams. The U.S. Postal Service leases half of the bank building for its space, an arrangement the bank plans to maintain into the future.