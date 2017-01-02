Services Friday for Charlie Wolden

FREDERIC - Funeral services for Charlie Wolden will be held Friday, Jan. 6.

Wolden died suddenly at his Frederic home early Friday morning, Dec. 30, from a brain hemorrhage, according to his wife, Jan.

A memorial gathering will begin at 9 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Frederic, followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Wolden is known for his counseling work with veterans across the state of Wisconsin as a mental health therapist and the team leader for the Milwaukee Vet Center. He served four years in Vietnam (1967 to 1971) and received a Purple Heart for wounds suffered during the battle of Hue. While in Vietnam, he helped save the life of Max Cleland, a fellow soldier who lost limbs due to a grenade explosion. Wolden used his own uniform, ripping it into tourniquets, to keep Cleland from bleeding to death. Cleland went on to become a U.S. Senator from Georgia and Administrator of Veterans Affairs.

Shortly after returning from Vietnam, Wolden enlisted in the Air Force as a B-52 pilot. He would be awarded an Air Medal for flying a classified mission to Egypt.

Wolden also served as Frederic Village President and was a candidate for state Assembly.

A complete story and obituary will appear in this week's issue of the Inter-County Leader.