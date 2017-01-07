Sarona man receives 20-year prison sentence for repeated child sexual assault

Faces 72 more for attempted homicide charge

Danielle Danford | Staff writer

SHELL LAKE - Russell Wilson, 50, Sarona, was sentenced to 20 years of prison in Washburn County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 21, for repeated sexual assault of the same child.

Wilson pleaded guilty to the Class C felony charge in October, which stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office in 2015.

Beyond prison, Wilson was sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision, and given 398 days credit for time spent in jail during the case.

Court records show that in 1993 Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child. For that charge, he served one year in jail and 10 years of probation with the threat of five years in prison during that time. He was discharged from probation in 2004.

Court records show that Wilson has another pending case in Washburn County for conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. Wilson’s intended targets were the victim and the victim’s mother of the 2015 sexual assault crime. The charges are the result of a Department of Criminal Investigation sting, which Wilson committed while he was in jail for sentencing for the 2015 sexual assault.

The maximum penalty for these crimes could result in an additional 72 years in prison.