Prosecutor change leaves Luck attempted homicide in limbo 

BALSAM LAKE - The change in prosecutors at the Polk County District Attorney’s Office has left the prosecution of an attempted homicide case in limbo.

The case against Jeremy Frendt, the rural Luck man accused of attempting to stab and then run over his girlfriend with a truck, is still pending after Frendt and his attorney, Donna Burger, appeared before Judge Jeffery Anderson on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in what was set to be his final pretrial hearing.

Frendt, 40, is accused of both stabbing and also trying to run a woman down with his pickup truck in an incident at his family farm on or about Sept. 27. He is alleged to have stabbed her in the back and then later chased her across the farm yard with the truck, even ramming into a camper, apparently to try and crush her between it and a storage building, with only the overhang of the building saving her.

He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery and felony bail jumping, on top of unrelated felony bail jumping and multiple felony charges for allegedly dealing methamphetamine, which is believed to have contributed to his battery and attempted homicide actions. All of the charges carry “repeater” enhancements, for reasons explained later.

All told, Frendt faces the potential of decades in prison, if convicted on all pending charges. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond, and has been in jail since late September.

His cases and prosecution are pending, however, due in part to changes set to occur next week in the prosecutor’s office, as District Attorney-elect Jeff Kemp is set to take over for current prosecutor, Dan Steffen, after his defeat in the November election.

“The court is aware that a change is coming, in approximately a week,” Anderson said to Frendt and his attorney at Frendt’s pretrial hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“I’m not sure what the new DA’s priorities are going to be,” Burger replied, noting that she would be filing several motions in the coming weeks, regarding Frendt’s multiple cases, although it was unclear what they would reference.

Assistant prosecutor Dan Tolan said the district attorney’s office and Burger have been unable to barter a plea agreement to avoid a trial, and until Kemp is sworn in, any global resolve of his cases and the multiple charges may remain in limbo.

“We’ll try to move forward,” Anderson said.

Burger did ask the judge to reconsider or modify Frendt’s cash bond, which is currently set at $100,000.

“Mr. Frendt has been in jail since Sept. 29, and he has done very well in jail,” Burger stated, noting that several of the charges are meth-related. “He’s been in (jail) for three months, and his brain has had some time to start healing.”

Burger implied that Frendt has become more lucid and reasonable since his incarceration, and that he is hoping to return to his home and obtain a job as his case proceeds through the court system. “I think he would be a good risk,” Burger said.

Tolan was adamant that the bond should not be reduced, and noted the volume of felony charges he is facing as reason not to reduce the bond, as well as out of concern for public safety.

“At this juncture, I’m not willing to modify the bond,” Anderson said, as they set another pretrial hearing for Jan. 5, to give the new prosecutor a chance to review the case and meet with Burger for a possible resolve to avoid what may be a lengthy jury trial.

“By then, we should have a better understanding of what’s going on here,” Anderson said.

Background

According to the criminal complaint filed with the Polk County prosecutor’s office as well as court testimony from the Oct. 7 preliminary hearing, the charges against Frendt stem from what PCSD investigators believe happened on or around Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Frendt’s rural Town of Luck property that led to the attempted homicide and battery charges.

Throughout the complaint and at the preliminary hearing, there were multiple references made to Frendt’s use of methamphetamine, as he had outstanding cases involving possession and an allegation of selling meth from his home.

The complaint notes that over several days, authorities had received “numerous reports” of a woman being injured from a domestic altercation with Frendt, believed to have taken place two days prior, on Sept. 27. They were told to look out for her, out of concern for her welfare.

Police were summoned to the St. Croix Regional Medical Center on Sept. 29, to investigate injuries against the victim, who was being treated. They also were following up on reports that Frendt was using meth, in spite of his recent court orders and charges. Frendt admitted to using meth on Sept. 27, and failed a urinalysis, leading to his arrest for bail jumping.

The complaint details background information that the PCSD had received a report that the victim may have been forcibly “pinned by a vehicle that Frendt was driving.”

The female victim had been taken to Grantsburg Medical Center and then transported to North Memorial Medical Center in the Twin Cities, for treatment of apparent pelvic injuries.

Investigators had gone to Frendt’s farm on Sept. 28, to talk with both of them, which was when they found evidence consistent with the report of her being injured, including acceleration marks and vehicle tracks ending at a camper that had been pushed up against a barn.

It was a short time later that they also learned from a family member that the woman had also been stabbed. Police were able to meet up with the victim that day at SCRMC, where the first investigator described her as having a black eye, a stab wound on her buttocks that required several staples to close, as well as a broken pelvis, with possible broken bones in her shoulder and back.

“She said Jeremy Frendt stabbed her,” stated PCSD Investigator Mike Stoffel at the preliminary hearing. “In her statement, she said he grabbed her throat with his right hand, and reached around and stabbed her in the back.”

The incident was said to have occurred in the Frendt garage, which is where they later found blood evidence that had apparently been cleaned up.

In court testimony and in the complaint, it is revealed that later that day, the woman apparently was able to use her cell phone to record Frendt admitting that he had stabbed her, which she said would allow her to “finally prove” that he had stabbed her.

It was when she said that that Frendt got very upset, and got into his truck and tried to run her over.

The complaint stated that the woman was able to escape being run over by jumping between a hard-side camper and a storage building, described as being between 2 and 3 feet away. Frendt is accused of ramming his truck into the corner of the camper, pinning the woman and almost crushing her, if not for the building overhang, which stopped the camper from getting any closer.

The woman believed that Frendt was intentionally trying to kill her, although he later brought her to the Grantsburg hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The court testimony and the complaint details evidence on the scene supporting the victim’s account, from acceleration tracks in the yard, to the bloodstains, evidence of attempts to clean the blood and even a knife that may have dried blood, on top of the evidence on the truck and the camper.

At the preliminary hearing, a PCSD investigator noted that there was even a small indentation on the side of the camper that may have been from the victim’s body outline.

Frendt had allegedly told the victim’s mother that the whole incident “was an accident,” that he had backed up and hit the camper.

The repeater allegations

Frendt is a convicted felon, due to a 2013 conviction for meth possession, which is noted on all of his charges. However, he also has a previous and hauntingly similar account on his record of when he was charged with attempted homicide of his father in 2006.

According to public court records, Frendt got into an argument with his parents at the same rural Luck property on Nov. 29, 2006. It was during the incident that he threatened to kill them, drove his vehicle into their house, enough that it broke the rear window out of the vehicle. It led to Frendt’s father getting a rifle in fear of his safety, and standing outside the home, but never firing.

But something seemed to set Jeremy Frendt off, and he allegedly fired several shots at his father through the broken vehicle backlight as he fled the scene. One of the bullets struck the home several feet above the man as he drove away.

In that incident, Frendt was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as well as reckless endangerment with use of a firearm. He faced up to 70 years in prison if convicted, but later accepted a plea bargain to avoid trial. He pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment, and also to misdemeanor criminal damage to property and resisting arrest, serving 99 days in jail total. The felony charge was later dismissed in court action in 2012.

However, Frendt has other run-ins and threatening incidents on his record, including for a 2001 incident in which he allegedly punched his girlfriend repeatedly in the leg and abdomen, after she told him that she was pregnant. He settled to lesser charges then, as well.

Frendt also stands accused of making threatening phone calls and texts in a September 2007 series of incidents, where he allegedly made repeatedly threatening phone calls to his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, stating “You have 15 minutes to find me or I find you.”

He is alleged to have left a second message on the phone, “You have 13 minutes.” Then sending a text message, “You have 8 minutes.”

That case led to a felony bail jumping charge, on top of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and illegal use of a telephone - threatening phone calls, all of which were later dismissed in a subsequent plea deal.