Polk Fair grandstrand closed

BALSAM LAKE - The Polk County Fair grandstand is closed due to structural problems, with options for 2017 under review.

The action came after the results of an engineering study were released in early December. The county and the fair board are looking at short-range and long-term solutions to replacing or repairing the grandstand and other fair buildings, including the possible costs. The information has come out in pieces at the Wednesday, Dec. 7 and 21, environmental services committee meetings.

Short-term solutions for having some type of grandstand seating for 2017 are under discussion. Representatives of the fair board are meeting with Deb Peterson, the county buildings director. Results of those discussions will be presented at the Wednesday, Jan. 18, meeting of the committee.

The issues at the grandstand are multiple and significant, according to an engineering study released Dec. 7. Structural concerns noted in the study include insufficient live-load capacity, lateral stability concerns and wind resistance deficiencies. In addition the study identifies several violations of the Wisconsin commercial building codes.

Estimated costs to correct the grandstand issues are high. The study presented costs ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for temporary repairs and limited use to $150,000 to $250,000 for permanent repairs. A new grandstand has been discussed during the budget process, with the proposal that funding would be included in a 2017 bonding package, with an estimated cost of $550,000 included in the fall 2016 budget presentations.

The structural problems that led to the closing were presented on Dec. 7 in a study prepared by engineers from Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. The SEH engineering team had visited the grandstand on Sept. 8 while in town to evaluate sites for the proposed highway facility. Information on that visit was not released by the county. The county government did contract with SEH to prepare a structural evaluation of the grandstand. That nine-page report was sent to Peterson on Oct. 19 but was not made available. The report was finally released on Dec. 7, along with a one-page letter which included the possible costs for different solutions.

Long-term plan needed

It is not good news, county Administrator Dana Frey said at the Dec. 7 meeting. He said the county needed to analyze the county’s long-term investment in the fair, including a look at all the buildings. Frey said a long-term plan for the fair should look at how the fair benefits the county and how the fairgrounds are used for more purposes throughout the year. He said that the planning must include the fair board and the county, adding that this was the beginning.

The county has a $4.2 million investment in the fairground buildings sitting on 60 acres of land, Frey said at the Dec. 21 committee meeting. He said he had talked to the county’s insurers to obtain information of the replacement cost of the fair structures. Frey called the grandstand unusable in its present condition.

Frey said the next steps are looking at a short-term solution for the 2017 county fair and a long-term plan for the fair. Committee member Dale Wood, who is also a member of the fair board, said that the board had looked at the cost of temporary bleachers and found a company that could have them in place soon if the county took action in January. Wood also reported that a group of Amish craftsmen would tear down the grandstand, at no cost, for the materials in the building.

Frey said that the county would need to follow procedures when taking any action, and the earliest the county could approve any action for 2017 would be at the March or April county board meeting. Frey said he had asked Peterson to undertake a broad look at the fair, including a look at the condition of all the buildings. He said that look should bring in outside experts, saying the county needs a full picture of the county’s investment in the fair.

That report by Peterson, working with the fair board, is to be presented at the Jan. 18 meeting of the environmental services committee.