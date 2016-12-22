Polk County approves upgrade of 911 system

BALSAM LAKE – The Polk County Board of Supervisors approved a $1.1 million upgrade of its enhanced 911 emergency communications system at its Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting.

The money will be used for the purchase and installation of equipment, an upgrade of the microwave communications network and multiyear service contracts for the system. The spending, in part to replace obsolete equipment, was approved in December to lock in current prices. The board approved the purchase by unanimous voice vote.

The county had been aware that the 911 system based in the sheriff’s department was due for replacement. Planning for the upgrades was reported last spring at the public safety and highway committee. The cost was included in the 2017 budget approved in November. The order for a 2017 expense was placed in 2016 to avoid $182,000 in price increases.

County Administrator Dana Frey said the 911 system equipment is working now, but the county could not get parts and service if parts of the system were to fail. He said delivery and installation of the upgrades should start soon.

The E911 upgrade project was the only resolution on the short agenda. But the supervisors also approved the 2017 county forest work plan, heard Malia Malone talk about seeking to be the new county judge and received an administrator’s report on county issues.

Jeremy Koslowski, Polk County forest administrator, presented the 2017 annual work plan for the 17,166-acre county forest. He said that the biggest future change coming to the forest is a coming shift from oak forest to northern hardwoods for about 3,500 acres of the forest, saying that mixed hardwood forests are easier to maintain. The nine-page plan reviews the composition of the forest which is spread over seven towns in the county. It explains timber sales, reforestation and public uses of the forest.

“I have been blessed to be your assistant corporation counsel for a decade,” Malia Malone said to the supervisors. “Now I stand before you again but wearing a different hat.” She said she is running for Polk County Circuit Court judge in the spring election, seeking the seat held by Judge Molly GaleWyrick, who retired in November. Malone said a judge looks at the facts and at the laws as set by the Legislature, leaving partisanship and bias outside the courtroom.

Admin report

Frey used his admin report to cover a range of items. He talked about the process the county board is going through to make policy changes, making all policies and rules current and accessible. Frey said that Tim Anderson has returned to the county as county planner, conversations about the highway facility are going on with Balsam Lake, and costs for a new boiler at Golden Age Manor nursing home and a new bridge on CTH J are coming in lower than expected. He said that the 2016 year should end in the black again with only the courts coming in over budget. He said that 68 percent of the county employees are participating in the health insurance wellness plan, saving lives and money. And he said that the county has again received awards for its presentation of financial plans, the smallest county in a 12-state region to receive the awards. Frey said credit should go to finance director Maggie Wickre for her work.