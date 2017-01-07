Nominations in January for April elections

Seats open for Birchwood Village and every town board

Gregg Westigard | Staff writer

WASHBURN COUNTY - The second step in the 2017 election season is now starting with nominating caucuses being held in Birchwood Village and the 21 towns in the county. April 4 voters will elect members of every school board and town, village and city council. In addition there will be elections for all three area circuit court seats. The school board, city and judicial candidates filled for office in December by filing nomination papers. Now the rest of the candidates will be nominated at the caucuses (See Citizen’s guide to nominating caucuses).

The caucuses will nominate candidates for the boards and officials of all 21 towns, the Birchwood Village Board president and half the trustees on the village board. Since over 70 percent of the residents in Washburn County live in municipalities that chose candidates at caucuses, most residents in the county can put a caucus date on their calendar.

The Birchwood Village caucus was held Jan. 3, too early to be included in this caucus schedule. However, the caucuses in the towns will be held through Jan. 21. The dates, times and locations of the town caucuses can be obtained from the town clerks and in some cases on the town websites.

Each town elects a chair and two supervisors in 2017. Most towns also elect the town clerk and treasurer. All the positions are for two-year terms. Some towns have made the positions of clerk and/or treasurer appointed positions.