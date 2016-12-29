No decision yet on moving 4K to Luck

LUCK - A lack of responses to a survey of parents of children who were part of Luck’s 4K program in Balsam Lake has left the school board and administration wondering whether people are basically happy with things the way they are or if the wrong people were surveyed.

For the second month in a row, the board at its Wednesday, Dec. 21, meeting discussed the feasibility of pulling out of the Head Start program in Balsam Lake and creating a space within the Luck School building for a 4K program.

While the board and administration had only good things to say about the Balsam Lake program, their quandary is whether it would be better for the children, the parents and the district to have an in-house program.

So far there is no verdict, although all agreed that in order to begin an effective program at Luck, even for the 2018-19 school year, a decision must be made in January.

Elementary Principal Jason Harelson recently sent surveys to more than 200 homes of students who are currently in the program or have been in the program during the past six or seven years.

Only 39 of those families, about one-sixth of those surveyed, responded.

The majority of those who responded expressed a preference for a program at Luck. However, said district Administrator Chris Schultz, the “weight of the positive comments for the Balsam Lake program is meaningful.”

Last month’s discussion indicated that the distance that 4K students must be on the bus, and the fact that they must change buses, is a concern. Comments on the survey affirmed this as a concern, as did the number of respondents who indicated that busing versus a 4K program at Luck was important. Seventeen respondents said they agreed that this issue is important, with another eight strongly agreeing. Seven disagreed.

Seven respondents said that they would send their child to Balsam Lake even if Luck started its own program.

The vast majority also agreed or strongly agreed that having dedicated facilities, tools and recreation areas, as well as trained staff, is important.

Schultz told the board that the school could provide two classrooms for a 4K program. Luck’s enrollment at Balsam Lake has been as high as 39 in 2011 and 34 in 2015, and as low as the current 24.

“Twenty-four to 39,” said Schultz, “can be a radical change in staffing.”

Each year the district is charged $7,500 each for 10 students, with a charge of $1,000 for each student beyond that. The cost this year is $89,000, but the district receives state aid of $138,000 for those 24 students, at $5,756 each.

“The last three years we saw positive cash flow for this program,” Schultz said, adding that decisions are made based on student learning rather than on making money.

In general, said Schultz, most people would say that the current 24 Luck students should have two qualified teachers. The cost for that would be nearly $147,000, which would mean that taxpayers would need to cover about $8,500.

Teacher cost is based on an average annual salary of $48,138, plus a payroll burden of $7,000 and insurance costs of $17,200.

Balsam Lake’s program currently has one teacher and one aide for every 12 students, which would cost between $160,000 and almost $200,000 for Luck’s 24 students, depending on whether the aides work 29 hours or 32 hours each.

The teacher-to-student ratio is one of the strengths of the Balsam Lake program, Schultz said, along with the facility and the cost-effectiveness. The strength of a program at Luck would include less busing, more direct control over how rigorous the program is and the ability to include art, physical education and music with the district’s own teachers.

In addition, said board member Todd Roehm, bringing the program to Luck would meet the foundational goal of providing in-house education for children of the district.

“I do feel it’s important to get these kids here,” he said, adding that his own children have been in the program at Balsam Lake and benefited greatly.

The low number of responses caused some discussion, with Schultz saying that he expected more passion about the subject.

“I’m not sure how important this is to some people,” he said. Board member Amy Dueholm agreed, saying that if people were unhappy with the current way of doing things they would have responded.

“I found it interesting that even if we did have 4K here, there are seven parents who would still prefer to send their children to Balsam Lake,” said Harelsen.

He noted that this could be because parents work in or near Balsam Lake, which would make the Balsam Lake location more convenient.

Schultz said he felt that any attempt to get an in-house program for the next school year would be premature. Having 18 months to prepare the space, staff and materials would be a minimum, he indicated.

As the board wrapped up its discussion, board President Jake Jensen reminded members of the deadline. “We have to decide next month,” he said.

“I agree with Chris (Schultz) that we don’t want to do it and do it poorly. This is a big deal.”

Counseling services

In June the board voted to restructure counseling services at the school, and the December meeting was the time for a six-month review of how the new system is working.

The restructuring took place after the resignation of high school counselor Rachel Berg, when the board voted to have one K-12 counselor and a student support coordinator rather than a high school counselor and an elementary counselor.

Elementary counselor Vern Longhenry’s contract was changed to K-12 and Jaclyn Anderson was hired as student support coordinator.

Longhenry was unavailable for the discussion at the Dec. 21 meeting, but Anderson was in attendance.

Both the principals and Schultz said they were pleased with how the restructuring was working.

“We’ve run into some problems,” said Schultz, “and I think we’ve addressed them. “I think we’ve got some real positive things out of the change, and we’ve had some challenges.”

Two main challenges were discussed, the first being the fact that Longhenry is pulled from his time in the classrooms when there is an emergency.

There is a higher number of mental-health issues this year, said high school Principal Brad Werner, which take Longhenry away from his scheduled time in each class.

“The biggest hurdle is that we don’t have a second person to go where someone is needed,” said Werner. He and Harelsen are working on a “backup plan” so that the other students are not negatively impacted when Longhenry is called to handle a mental-health issue or other emergency.

A second challenge is for the counseling staff to know when to wrap up a conversation with a student. Some students could talk for an extended time, and it is sometimes difficult to know if they just want to avoid class or if they really have an issue that could lead to dangerous behavior.

About half a dozen students are “causing a wrinkle,” said Werner, who called them “repeat offenders.” Other options are being explored, he said, including utilizing professional family counselors that can be paid through the student’s family insurance.

Other business

• Schultz reported that the tile and other work in the two vestibules are scheduled to be done over Christmas break.

• Family and consumer science instructor Renee Gavinski has secured a $200 grant from the Wisconsin Beef Council to purchase beef for her classes. Wayne’s Foods also donated $500 to the school to help provide food to those in need over the holiday season. “We’re trying to get that culture,” said Schultz. “People will help you when you ask.”

• Although Luck’s student enrollment has held steady the past two or three years, overall enrollment in Wisconsin has dropped more than 3 percent in the last five years. “That’s a significant drop in students,” said Schultz. “We’re holding steady or maybe increasing slightly.”

• The board approved a stipend for teachers who spend personal time preparing for a professional presentation. A teacher presenting a professional workshop of 1-1/2 hours to other staff will receive $50 or two hours of personal leave. Compensation or leave time increases as the length of the workshop increases. Board member Amy Dueholm said she supports the stipend because it saves the district the extra cost of bringing outside presenters to speak with the staff and at the same time it allows the staff to grow and develop.

• Werner reported that he has applied for a grant to put an additional AED upstairs between the Spanish/math room and the FACE room. He will hear in January if the grant application was successful. If so, and if the AED is compatible with the ones used by Northland Ambulance Service, the ambulance will replace the pads as their expiration date nears.