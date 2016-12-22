New Fourwinds Market complex in Siren set to open Dec. 15

SIREN - The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin are pleased to announce the opening of their new Fourwinds Market Complex. The new retail complex will be open for business at 9 a.m. December 15, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. The ceremony will include brief remarks from members of the St. Croix Tribal Council followed by the ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be available for attendees.

Burnett County government officials, members of the media, St. Croix tribal members and residents of the Siren community are cordially invited to attend.

The grand opening for the new Fourwinds Complex will take place in March or April 2017. Watch for more details about the grand opening as they become available.