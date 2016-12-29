Methamphetamine diversion program set to begin

Collaborative effort is first in the state

E. Royal Emerson | Staff writer

BURNETT COUNTY - In an effort to battle the growing scourge of methamphetamine addiction, a collaborative effort has been formed that will make Burnett County the first in Wisconsin and one of few in the nation to offer a comprehensive meth diversion program.

The program is initiated by Burnett County Health and Human Services and is being coordinated through the Restorative Justice Center. The collaborative effort includes the district attorney, law enforcement, the county board, Aurora Treatment Center and the HHS.

“We are leading the state in this fight,” Siren Police Chief and county board member Christopher Sybers said at the Thursday, Dec. 22, Burnett County Board of Supervisors meeting. “A lot of people are watching to see how this turns out. This is a big step for us. It will hold people accountable while also helping people kick their addictions.” Sybers chairs the HHS committee.

The scourge of methamphetamine addiction in Burnett County has ravaged families and communities and is overwhelming social services. The amount of child-protective referrals has increased nearly 400 percent since 2005. Last year, 80 residents were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, from an overall population of 15,000.

“We are just being overrun with situations where meth is involved,” said Byron Hopke, social work supervisor with the behavioral health unit at HHS. “It is a real struggle to monitor and enforce what is happening in these homes. This will help take some of the load from HHS.”

Hopke secured funding for the meth diversion program through the grant that currently funds the drug court program. Funding for the diversion program begins Jan. 1 and is for five years. The county board, through HHS, has also pledged funds for the program.

“The program has some of the same components of the National Drug Court model,” said Tammy Hopke, who will be coordinating the program with through Restorative Justice.

“The purpose of this program is to offer treatment, services and support to establish and maintain a drug-free lifestyle. Participants will be required to attend group sessions, individual therapy, parenting courses and be available for random drug screens,” Hopke said.

The program is designed for first or second offenders who have been arrested for felony meth possession. Oftentimes the possession charge is plead down to a lesser offense. The offender pays a fine and is released. Because the court had no treatment services to offer such first or second offenders, they often ended back in the court system. The meth diversion program provides a layer of treatment for the district attorney and court to offer such offenders.

In addition to the meth diversion program, the county is also participating in an educational program in the schools. Local law enforcement joins with Restorative Justice in a six-week program working with fifth-graders in the Siren, Webster and Grantsburg school systems once per week, one hour for each class.

“I’m a little disturbed that some of these kids know as much as we do about these drugs,” Sybers said, explaining it is important to go into the schools, “to let them know this drug is dangerous and not something you want to get involved with.”

The primary objective of the diversion program is to serve parents who have had their children removed or are at risk of having their children removed from the home. By changing the offenders thought pattern and helping them understand their addiction it “gives participants an extra chance to work toward sobriety and find a job, become productive members of society,” Hopke said.

The case worker and treatment provider create, coordinate and facilitate a case plan that is comprehensive, concrete and time specific and developed with the participation of the addict. Prompt action in identification, evaluation and treatment are central factors of the program.

“Participation in the program doesn’t have to be through the criminal justice system,” Hopke said. “It can be self-referrals. Just call and see if the program is a good fit for you.”

For more information on the Burnett County Meth Diversion Program, contact Tammy Hopke at the Restorative Justice Center in Siren, 715-349-2117.