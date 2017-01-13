Hanson to share Dakota Access Pipeline experience

RICE LAKE - The Dakota Access Pipeline protests, which began last spring, will be the topic of a special Thursdays at the U Lecture and Performance presentation at UW-Barron County on Thursday, Jan. 19, 12:30-1:20 p.m., in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, R234.

During his talk, Dale Hanson, a former Barron County employee and university instructor, will share what he experienced and observed during the week he spent recently at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Bismarck, N.D. He traveled to the site as a volunteer to construct buildings for those who were planning to spend winter in the camp but ended up working as an emergency medical technician for the entire week.

Hanson will share numerous pictures of the camp, descriptions of the living conditions and a summary of the protest activities. A brief history of the pipeline, the underlying environmental issues, and why Native Americans feel they are being treated unfairly will also be discussed. Hanson spent 28 years as the director of the Soil and Water Conservation Department for Barron County. After retiring from that position, he earned a master’s degree in environmental science from UW-Stevens Point. He then taught environmental science courses at UW-River Falls for three years.

Thursdays at the U series is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the UW-Barron County Foundation. UWBC is located at 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake. For more information, call 715-234-8176.