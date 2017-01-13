Governor Walker proposes increase to rural broadband grants

Proposed legislation invests additional $35.5 million in broadband expansion over the next three years

MADISON—In his State of the State address Tuesday, Governor Walker touted the success of the Broadband Expansion Grant program before announcing an additional $13 million for projects over the next three years. In total, $35.5 million is appropriated for both the expansion grants and TEACH program over fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019 for a total broadband investment of $52 million. In addition to the increase in funding, the bill also removes a barrier to broadband development by prohibiting the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation from requiring appraisals or charging any fee prior to granting any permits or easements for the construction of broadband infrastructure in underserved areas.

"The great thing about the broadband expansion grant program is that once the high speed network is in, the rest is up to local telecommunications providers. There's no need for a permanent government program," said Governor Walker.

Governor Walker created the Broadband Expansion Grant program in 2013, and building on a successful program, tripled its funding from $500,000 per year to $1.5 million per year in 2015. Over four years, 42 grants have been awarded in 29 counties. The $4 million investment has yielded over $10 million in infrastructure through matching dollars, and over 600 business have better access to e-commerce and 20,000 households have improved broadband access and options.



"Collaboration is key and we encourage local units of government, the public, internet service providers and other stakeholders to come to the table to discuss how they might cooperate to best utilize resources," said PSC Chair Ellen Nowak. "The State Broadband Office at PSC is ready to help interested parties understand grant guidelines and public-private partnership models in hopes of encouraging communities to apply and strengthening the crop of applications for the increased funding."

Governor Walker also signed into law the Broadband Forward! Community Certification Program in 2016, allowing local units of government to formalize their efforts to coordinate and streamline administrative procedures to eliminate obstacles for broadband investment. Those who have become certified under the program are the Town of Clam Falls, Iowa County, the Village of Kronenwetter, and the City of Thorp, who recently announced an additional $800,000 investment from Charter Communications to bring its services, including broadband, to the city.

"Broadband is a top priority for 2017," reiterated Walker. "All of these programs have the same goal-to keep Wisconsin competitive in a global economy, and ensure our workforce and students have every opportunity to succeed." –From PSC