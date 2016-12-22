Governor seeks applicants for judge seats in Burnett and Polk counties

MADISON - Gov. Scott Walker announced today (Wednesday) that he is accepting applications to replace retiring circuit court judges Molly GaleWyrick of Polk County and Kenneth Kutz of Burnett County.

Tom Evenson of the governor's office said the deadline for applications is Monday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. The new appointees, should they choose to run, would be up for election in April of 2017.

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume, two writing samples. An application can be found at www.walker.wi.gov. Select "Contact" at top of page, "Apply to Serve Wisconsin," and then "Judicial Application." Potential applicants with questions about the process should email their questions to govjudicialappointments@wisconsin.gov. If you need to speak to someone immediately, you may contact Jennifer Roades at 608-266-1212. - Gary King with information from Gov. Walker's office