First baby born at St. Croix Regional Medical Center in 2017

ST. CROIX FALLS - Amber Hultman and Bailey Webber of Hinckley, Minn., had something very special to celebrate during the first week of the new year - the birth of their son, Tripp Allen. Dr. Melissa Hall delivered him on Jan. 3 at 12:13 p.m. Assisting in the labor and delivery were OB nurses Dawn Mason and Kim Johnson. Baby Tripp weighed 7 lbs. 1oz. and measured 19 inches long at birth. He has the honor of being the first baby born at SCRMC in 2017. As the parents of the first child born in 2017 at St. Croix Regional Medical Center, the proud and happy couple received a gift basket valued at over $800. Included in the basket are gifts from the medical center, a monogrammed pastel baby swaddle, a gift basket for mom and baby from the SCRMC Volunteer Partners Gift Shop, a newborn photography package from The BirthPlace Photographers, a $50 gift certificate from MarketPlace Foods, a $50 gift certificate from Walmart, a one-half-hour massage for mom from SCRMC’s Kinisi Institute for Movement, a $20 gift card to Patient Perks Coffee Shop located at St. Croix Regional Medical Center, a coin bank and gift card from Royal Credit Union, a newborn gift package from Wildwood Flowers, a handmade blanket and owl hat by Off the Hook Crochet, a knit hat and sweater by Nancy Yetter, a month membership to the Lindstrom Fitness Center, a $15 Subway certificate and a $15 Dairy Queen certificate. Gratitude is extended to these merchants for generously offering these gifts for the baby and family of the first child of 2017.