Frederic firefighters brought the fire at Angel Hands Ministries Community Thrift Shop at Frederic under control Monday afternoon, Dec. 26. - Photo by Gary King
Fire at Angel Hands Ministries thrift shop
FREDERIC - Frederic firefighters were paged to a call at Angel Hands Ministries Community Thrift Shop on Hwy. 35 on the south edge of Frederic on Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, at approxmately 4:15 p.m.
Frederic received help from Luck Fire Department and North Land Municipal Ambulance Service - Luck unit - was on scene until being relieved by the Frederic unit at approximately 4:30.
Firefighters endured below zero windchill temperatures as they fought the fire. More information will be published here and in this week's Leader, due out Wednesday. -
