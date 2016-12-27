Fire at Angel Hands Ministries thrift shop

FREDERIC - Frederic firefighters were paged to a call at Angel Hands Ministries Community Thrift Shop on Hwy. 35 on the south edge of Frederic on Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, at approxmately 4:15 p.m.

Frederic received help from Luck Fire Department and North Land Municipal Ambulance Service - Luck unit - was on scene until being relieved by the Frederic unit at approximately 4:30.

Firefighters endured below zero windchill temperatures as they fought the fire. More information will be published here and in this week's Leader, due out Wednesday. -