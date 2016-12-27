Home / Home

Frederic firefighters brought the fire at Angel Hands Ministries Community Thrift Shop at Frederic under control Monday afternoon, Dec. 26. - Photo by Gary King



Fire at Angel Hands Ministries thrift shop

FREDERIC - Frederic firefighters were paged to a call at Angel Hands Ministries Community Thrift Shop on Hwy. 35 on the south edge of Frederic on Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, at approxmately 4:15 p.m.

Frederic received help from Luck Fire Department and North Land Municipal Ambulance Service - Luck unit - was on scene until being relieved by the Frederic unit at approximately 4:30.  

Firefighters endured below zero windchill temperatures as they fought the fire.  More information will be published here and in this week's Leader, due out Wednesday. - 

Offices

Washburn County Register
P.O. Box 455, Shell Lake, WI 54871
Email: news@wcregisternewsroom.com
Phone: 715-468-2314
Fax: 715-468-4900

Inter-County Leader
P.O. Box 490,Frederic, WI 54837
Email: news@leadernewsroom.com
Phone: 715-327-4236
Fax: 715-327-4117

 


 
Copyright © 2016 Inter-County Cooperative Publishing Association - All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here