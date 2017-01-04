Duo sentenced in 2014 gang rape

BALSAM LAKE - Two men who pleaded guilty to charges behind the violent sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at an underage drinking party in Amery two years ago were finally sentenced in Polk County Court, after a deal was reached to avoid trial last April.

Demetrius Hoglund, 24, New Richmond, and Kevin Perry II, 19, Hurst, Texas, were both sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, by Judge Jeffery Anderson. Due to his lengthy criminal history before the rape and his actions since, one of the men will be serving several years in prison, while the other will get a second chance.

Hoglund will serve 10 years in prison at the Dodge Correctional Center, with another 10 years of extended supervision upon his release, after a guilty plea to felony second-degree sexual assault of a child, although there was a laundry list of dismissed charges that were read in for the purpose of sentencing, including felony first-degree sexual assault - aided by others; felony and misdemeanor intimidation of a witness; two counts of misdemeanor battery; one count of felony burglary, as well as misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct.

Hoglund was charged as a party to a crime on several of the theft charges, which took place at the same party, after the sexual assault with Perry, who received somewhat lesser charges initially, and received a much less lengthy sentencing by the judge, with his sentence of five years in prison and five years of extended supervision all being withheld. He will serve one year in jail and be on probation for five years, with nine months of banked jail time for probationary purposes.

“He (Perry) was 18 when it happened and had had no criminal history,” prosecutor Dan Steffen said. “He was fairly cooperative with law enforcement, and even with the plea, he’ll be a sex offender and a felon for life, but he has a chance to avoid prison. It hangs heavy over his head.”

Hoglund, on the other hand, had a much more extensive criminal history, with several pending cases in St. Croix County and thus his sentence included the prison time and was more in line with what the prosecution had recommended. Steffen pointed out that Hoglund has faced new charges even since the presentence investigation was filed.

“The judge took all of that into account,” Steffen said. “It was real close to what I was asking for.”

Since the Polk County arrest, Hoglund was charged in St. Croix County in June with felony substantial battery, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor resisting arrest for an incident in that county.

He was also charged in November in separate cases, with charges that include misdemeanor criminal trespassing, multiple felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, also, all in St. Croix County, on top of several driving infractions, including DUI.

Steffen noted that Hoglund has since been charged with additional felony charges of battery by a prisoner, and then another bail jumping and several misdemeanor charges even since then, in only the last two weeks.

“Again, the judge took all of that into account,” Steffen said, adding that there was no discussion between his office and St. Croix County prosecutors on the cases, so he will be facing additional charges, even while serving his Polk County term.

Details on the charges

According to the criminal complaint, the incident took place in Amery in late August of 2014, in the early-morning hours when several people showed up for a “juvenile alcohol party,” as a teen’s parents were out of town. Hoglund and Perry arrived around midnight and ended up drinking with several teens. Two of the attendees were 14 and 15 years old.

Later on, the two youngest teens went to sleep in the basement rec room, and later the teen who lived at the home noticed that both Perry and Hoglund had left the upstairs. As the teen who lived at the home went to the basement, he turned on the lights and found the two men holding the 14-year-old, partially naked girl down, as Hoglund sexually assaulted her.

The teen yelled at the duo to stop, but instead the two men came at him and “threw him around the room” physically and threatened him, stating they would “kill him if he told anyone.”

However, the teen was able to get the young girl upstairs, where he found her clothing and got her away from the crowd. The complaint noted testimony by the victim describing that she attempted to yell for help, but said that the other defendant, Perry, covered her mouth. She also confirmed the confrontation that ended her assault.

The complaint noted that even after the assault and the confrontation, Perry and Hoglund returned to the party, and “acted like nothing happened,” according to a witness.

But even later on, Perry and Hoglund got into an argument with another person at the party, and had been taunting him all night. A short time later that male got into a fight with Perry, and several of the other attendees got involved.

Another guest at the home broke that fight up, which is when the phone rang, “spooking them all,” according to the narrative. That was when Perry and Hoglund left the scene, eventually the other guests left, as well.

However, instead of leaving the area, the juveniles then drove down the road a little way away and parked. Less than an hour later the teens noticed flashlights in the now-dark and vacant party house. It was Perry and Hoglund returning to the house after everyone else left, attempting to steal items from the home, which is where the burglary and theft charges originate.

The complaint also noted that both Perry and Hoglund later called the teen who lived at the home - the same male that broke up the rape and had fought with them - and how the duo had asked him to “testify for them,” and said they could not go to jail, because Hoglund was a father.