Driver dies in rollover during police pursuit

POLK COUNTY - On Friday, Dec. 30, at approximately 2:40 a.m., a Polk County Deputy was on patrol in the Village of Luck. The Deputy was traveling on East Butternut Ave. when he observed a vehicle leave the roadway near the intersection of Main St. and East Butternut Ave. The Deputy proceeded to the location and as he neared the vehicle, the vehicle was driven back on to the roadway. The Deputy activated his emergency lights at which time the driver of the vehicle fled eastbound on E. Butternut Ave. The Deputy and a Luck Police Department Officer then pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle continued east on E. Butternut Ave. to 7th St. It then turned south on 7thh St. past the High School. It continued around Big Butternut Lake and onto South Shore Dr. to 150th St. where it turned south on 150th St. The vehicle continued southbound on 150th St. at a high rate of speed. When it got to State Highway 46, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle contained two other occupants who were not ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and the two other occupants were transported to St. Croix Regional Medical Center via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation be completed by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Milltown Fire Department, Milltown First Responders, Lifelink and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of family. Additional information will be provided upon completion of the investigation. - from Polk County Sheriff's Department