Daniel Tolan appointed to Polk Circuit Court

BALSAM LAKE / MADISON – Daniel J. Tolan will be appointed to the Polk County Circuit Court, replacing retired Judge Molly GaleWyrick. Governor Scott Walker’s office made the announcement Tuesday morning, January 3. The Governor’s office also announced that the governor will not make an appointment for the vacant Burnett County Circuit Court seat and will allow the electoral process to play out.

Tolan is the Assistant District Attorney for Polk County. The Luck resident was one of three applicants for the appointment to the court, the other two being David Danielson, St. Croix Falls, and Stephen Sawyer, Stevens Point.

Tolan will fill the interim term as Judge for a term that ends July 31. The Circuit Court seat for the full six year term will be filled at the April election. Three candidates have filled for that position, Tolan, Danielson and Malia Malone. If all three continue in the race, a primary election February 21 will narrow the field to two candidates.

There are two candidates for the Burnett County Judicial position, Melissia Mogen and David Grindell. They will also be on the April ballot.

Details on when Tolan will take his oath of office are not yet available.