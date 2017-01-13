County board member, chair speak on resignation, alleged violations

Danielle Danford | Staff writer

SHELL LAKE - Details are minimal over what caused a longtime Washburn County Board member’s sudden resignation.

Michael Bobin, representing District 1, said he resigned from the county board effective Friday, Dec. 23, because of action taken by Thomas Mackie, county board chair, involving a personnel matter.

“I have not nor will I accuse Mr. Mackie of violating open meeting laws. But I do accuse him of violating Washburn County Board rules, state statutes, Robert’s rules and county ordinance with regard to his powers of a county board chair,” said Bobin.

Bobin represented Washburn County residents in the village of Minong and a small part of the Town of Minong for 14 years on the county board.

In reference to why Bobin resigned from the county board, Mackie said, “Well that’s his take on it. Everybody is entitled to their opinion.”

Regarding action he took, Mackie said, “I took action for the best interest of the county board and the people that work for the county.”

Mackie said the best way to describe what transpired as a “political disagreement.” He emphasized that Bobin chose to resign by himself, no one forced him out.

Speaking to talk about open meeting law violations, Mackie was adamant that no open meeting laws were broken.

“There were no open meeting violations. We contacted our attorney and the action that was taken, in her estimation, was legal,” said Mackie. Mackie said he follows the open meeting laws very closely to avoid “trouble.”

“I don’t want to accuse anybody of anything, so I just keep my mouth shut. I think that’s fair for everybody concerned,” said Mackie.

Despite Bobin’s resignation from the county board, Bobin said he intends on remaining on the village of Minong Board where he is currently board president. Bobin has served on the village board for 30 years.