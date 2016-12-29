Clerks still bogged down with election recount

BURNETT COUNTY - With the presidential election having been held nearly two months ago, Green Peace activist Harvey Wasserman, who made an extensive open-records request the day before a recount of ballots in Wisconsin was to begin, refuses to accept the validity of the recount and claims the election of Donald Trump is illegitimate, his victory the result of organized voter disenfranchisement and the possible hacking of voting machines by the Russian government.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the day before county clerks in Wisconsin began a Green Party-requested recount of all presidential ballots, Wasserman made a broad open-records request to clerks in all 72 Wisconsin counties. The six-page, 64-point petition requested copies of computer hard drives containing voter ballots and surveillance camera video dating to July 1.

“We’re still wrapping up the recount,” Burnett County Clerk Wanda Hinrichs said at the Monday, Dec. 19, meeting of the county’s administration committee. The state recount was completed Monday, Dec. 12, with Donald Trump gaining 100-plus votes over Hillary Clinton.

Hinrichs explained that she and clerks throughout the state are still dealing with Wasserman’s open-records request. The request has generated two Wisconsin Election Commission advisories to county and municipal clerks. The first advisory instructed clerks to focus on completing the recount. The second advisory, issued on Dec. 8, offered four guidance points to county clerks, including securing from Wasserman prepayment of expenses involved with complying with his request. The advisory also suggest clerks contact Wasserman for “clarifying comments.” The advisement reads, “given the size and complexity of some of the record requests … it may benefit both you and the requester … to have an agreed-upon understanding of what is being sought.”

At the meeting, Hinrichs stated that the Dane County clerk has already requested prepayment from Wasserman in an amount exceeding $5,000. “Most likely (Wasserman’s) request will die out,” Hinrichs said, “especially once they find out how much it will cost. We do not have to provide information we do not have.”

“All the time and effort that you put in on instructing the clerks in all of the towns, when you have a recount, it’s a real eye-opener,” county board member Gerald Pardun told Hinrichs. “It speaks to the fact that our clerks are very proficient and that speaks highly of your training and abilities.”

In a Sunday, Dec. 11, article published on the opednews.com website, Wasserman advocated the “Electoral College must not confirm Trump until his possible involvement in Russian hacking is investigated.”

In the article, Wasserman self-identifies as being the “secretary of Energy in Jill Stein’s Green Party shadow cabinet.” Wassermann alleges that Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan “and many other states” engaged in “massive disenfranchisement, inconsistencies, irregularities, targeted machine breakdowns and more.” Wasserman alleges that “more than enough 2016 votes were cast on hackable black box voting machines to flip the outcome of the Electoral College vote. As has been widely reported, those machines could have been hacked by computer experts from Russia. Until that possibility is also fully investigated, no Electoral College vote should proceed.”

Wasserman is known for also having challenged the validity of the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections.

On Dec. 19 the Electoral College cast 304 votes for Donald Trump. Two Trump electors switched their votes to another candidate. A total of seven Hillary Clinton electors switched their votes.

Bipartisan groups in the United States Congress have pledged committee investigations into Russian influence in the presidential election. The investigations will begin shortly after Trump is to be sworn into office on Friday, Jan. 20.

Burnett County incurred $15,000 in expenses related to the recounting of votes. The expenses are to be reimbursed by Green Party candidate Jill Stein. On Dec. 2, a local village clerk who was assisting in the recounting of votes in the Burnett County Government Center was asked if she had to pay her own lunch expenses. “Nope! Lunch is on Jill Stein,” she said.

Burnett County votes have been submitted to the Wisconsin Election Commission for formal certification.