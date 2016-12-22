City council hears proposal for replica of national monument

SHELL LAKE - Lisa Powers, Washburn County veterans service officer, came before the Shell Lake City Council during its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, to present information about the possibility for the city to take ownership of an exact replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The original is in Arlingon National Cemetery in Fort Myer, Va.

“It is an unbelievably incredible monument. It deserves an honorable, respectful resting place,” said Powers to the council. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, or more accurately, Tomb of the Unknowns, is a monument dedicated to American service members who have died without their remains being identified.

Powers explained to the council that the replica monument was constructed at the request of the DeForest Veterans Association of Madison and was built by members of the Calvary Gospel Church in Madison. About 500 hours went into building the replica monument.

“It’s beautiful,” said Powers.

In November Powers accepted the monument from the church and a representative of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Powers said she was the only one offered opportunity to take ownership of the monument.

“I am really excited to bring this to Washburn County,” said Powers.

“We are looking for an honorable, respectful resting place for the tomb.”

Powers shared several proposed locations for the monument, but as discussion took place it appeared there were several challenges to overcome before the monument could be brought to Washburn County. The two largest challenges appeared to be the financial cost to installing the monument and finding the appropriate location for it.

The tomb itself is 8-1/2 feet tall by 8 feet wide by 14 feet long, however, it comes with three crypts which increase the monument’s overall footprint to 16 feet by 22 feet. Powers pointed out that the actual amount of space is an unknown because landscaping around the monument will increase the overall footprint needed. Powers also stressed the importance of having the location accessible to the public while remaining a peaceful place.

“We don’t have money in the budget for it so we are sourcing out donations, monetary donations, donations in kind, whatever we can do,” said Powers. At this time, there are no funds in the Washburn County Veterans Service Office budget to cover the expense of installing the monument.

Powers told the council that the monument comes with a lighting system and that several parts of the installation costs have been donated in kind already including the construction, concrete work and site design work.

Powers said she is in contact with the four school districts in Washburn County to work out a way for students to help design the landscaping around the tomb, with the involvement of the North Country Master Gardeners.

“I personally don’t see a challenge to the financial side of it. I see the challenge as finding the appropriate physical location,” said Ken Schultz, Ward 2 alderperson.

Of the several possible locations Powers shared two locations outside Shell Lake that they thought would be good, but they did not pan out. The first was the Hwy. 53 wayside where the monument would have enough space and highway exposure. However, the wayside is only open half the year and the Washburn County public property committee did not approve of it.

The other location was the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, but looking into it, Powers discovered the strict rules the state operates the cemetery under would likely not allow the monument to be placed there. Which leaves locations in Shell Lake or Spooner. Powers said she plans to present ownership of the monument to the city of Spooner, too.

“We are hoping to shoot for a July 4 weekend for our dedication ceremony and to have a resting place right for it at that time,” said Powers. The subject of taking ownership of the monument was referred to the council’s parks and recreation committee. For now, the monument is being kept safe in storage by the Calvary church.

If the Shell Lake City Council did approve ownership of the monument, Powers said she would take that forward to the county’s public property committee for further direction.

When asked what she was looking for from the council, Powers responded, “Whatever we can do to provide this an honorable, respectful resting place.”