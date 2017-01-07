A citizen’s guide to nominating caucuses

Residents to decide who will be on the April ballot

Gregg Westigard | Staff writer

WASHBURN COUNTY - Residents in the village of Birchwood and all the towns in Washburn County will soon decide who will be running for seats on those boards in the April election. Candidates for village president, half the trustee seats on the village boards and all the town officials will be nominated at caucuses during January. Over 70 percent of the Washburn County residents live in municipalities that use caucuses.

Caucuses are grassroots democracy. Every voter living in those municipalities can take part in their caucus, but many caucuses have a low turnout. In some cases that low turnout results in less than a full slate of candidates being nominated.

Caucuses must be held between Jan. 2 and Jan. 21 after a recent change in the Wisconsin election statutes. Citizens gather at a designated time and place chose a chairperson for the meeting and nominate people to be placed on the April ballot.

In 2017 village residents will nominate candidates for village president and half the trustees, all for two-year terms. Town caucuses nominate candidates for town chair and the supervisor positions and often for the positions of town clerk and treasurer.Nominations may take place in two ways. A common method is to use paper ballots to place a name in nomination. An alternate method is spoken nominations, with seconds required. Nominees present can remove their names from consideration. A person does not need to be present to be nominated.

If the nomination process produces the number of candidates allowed for the ballot, for example six names for three village trustee seats, a motion can be made to accept the nomination list as the final list. When more than the maximum number of candidates are nominated, a vote is held to narrow the list to the allowed number. Two candidates can be nominated for each position.

While people do not need to be present to be nominated, each nominee must accept the nomination within five days of notification of the caucus results. If a person nominated declines the nomination, that ballot spot remains blank.

Cities and a few villages use nomination papers to select candidates. Candidates in those places have been filling for office during December. A list of those nominees will be listed in next week’s paper. In the mean time check out this story about Nominatins in January for April elections.