Cameron man found deceased during standoff

CAMERON—On Thursday December 15, 2016 at 4:43pm the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from a female stating she was held against her will by her husband for several hours the previous night. The female stated her husband had a handgun and held her against her will in a motor home they were staying in outside of Cameron.

Deputies responded to 2165 Hwy 8, east of Cameron to make contact with the suspect, James Bacon, 49 of this address. James informed the officers, by phone, that he had a handgun and was not going to go to jail. He also made threats to blow up the motor home.

The Barron County Emergency Response Team was called and with the assistance of the Cameron and Chetek Police Departments Hwy 8 was closed.

Negotiators with the Emergency Response Team attempted for over an hour to get Mr. Bacon to exit the trailer and he continued to make threats to harm officers and blow up the motor home.

The Barron County Armored vehicle did approach the trailer to deploy gas into the motor home to get Mr. Bacon to exit it. As the first round of gas was shot into the motor home, 3 gunshots came from inside the trailer. None of these rounds struck any deputy.

Negotiations continued with no response and more gas was deployed. The entry team was deployed and located Mr. Bacon deceased in the motor home with what appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

No shots were fired by deputies and all the deputies went home safe.

This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. –From Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff