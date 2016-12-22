Burnett couple sentenced for allowing meth distribution from their home

MADISON - John W. Vaudreuil, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Richard Rognrud, 54, and Marilyn Rognrud, 64, Grantsburg, were sentenced Friday, Dec. 16, by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for allowing their Grantsburg home to be used to distribute methamphetamine.

Richard Rognrud was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for maintaining a drug house. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 15.

Marilyn Rognrud was sentenced to time served, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for her role in the same charge. She pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 15.

In 2012, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and comprised of federal, state and local investigators, began investigating the importation and distribution of methamphetamine in Polk and Burnett counties. In addition to the FBI, the task force included the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation; Polk, Burnett, and Washburn sheriff’s departments; the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force; and the St. Croix Tribal Police Department.

Vaudreuil praised the outstanding cooperation among all law enforcement agencies involved in addressing the problem of methamphetamine use in Northwest Wisconsin.

The prosecution of the case has been handled by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson. – from U.S. Department of Justice - this story appeared on our website on Friday, Dec. 16