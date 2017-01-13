Arts center to kick off fourth-annual "Art of Film" series

RICE LAKE - Three different musical ensembles will gather and rehearse during the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin - Barron County in Rice Lake giving adult, college-level and advanced high school instrumentalists and vocalists the opportunity to develop and share their talents.

The Communiversity Symphonic Band will hold its first rehearsal of the spring semester on Monday, Jan. 23. Band members from the community and university will rehearse on Mondays from 7-9 p.m. in preparation for their spring concert scheduled for Tuesday, April 4.

Director Mike Joosten has a bachelor’s degree from UW-La Crosse and master’s degree from Southern Oregon University. He is the former music instructor with the Cameron School District and has been directing the Communiversity Symphonic Band since 2001.

Area vocalists are invited to join the Red Cedar Choir which will begin rehearsals on Thursday, Jan. 26. The choir will rehearse Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. in preparation for their spring concert scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

The Red Cedar Choir is a partnership with the UWBC music department and vocalists from throughout the region. It is open to all community members, high school age and older. An audition may be required for new members. The choir is under the direction of Beth Joosten, assistant director of choral activities at UW-Eau Claire. Joosten has been the director of the Red Cedar Choir since 2012.

Brass instrumentalists and percussionists are invited to join the Northwinds British Brass Band. Instrumentation includes cornet, French horn, flugelhorn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, tuba and percussion. This ensemble will practice on Sundays from 6-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 5. An audition may be required for new members.

Brass band director Anastasia Traicoff is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire with degrees in instrumental and choral education; she currently teaches at Cameron Elementary and UWBC.

All music ensembles will rehearse in the music room of the fine arts building at UWBC, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Cost to participate in each ensemble is $10/semester. To register visit UWBC Continuing Education at ce.uwc.edu/barron or contact Barb Ritzinger at 715-234-8176, ext. 5503. Registrations will also be accepted at rehearsals.