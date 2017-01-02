Amery man dies in rollover during police pursuit

POLK COUNTY - A 22-year-old rural Amery man lost his life early Friday morning, Dec. 30, when the pickup truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned while being pursued by police.

Cody Handrahan was not wearing a seat belt, according to authorities, and was thrown from the vehicle and killed. His two passengers, Aaron Melendez, 23 and shawn Zimmer, 24, both also from rural Amery, were taken by ambulance to St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Thr pursuit began at 2:40 a.m. when a Polk County deputy, on patrol in the village of Luck, observed a vehicle leave the roadway near the intersection of Main St. and East Butternut Ave. The deputy proceeded to the location and as he neared the vehicle, the vehicle was driven back on to the roadway. The deputy activated his emergency lights at which time the driver of the vehicle fled eastbound on E. Butternut Ave. The deputy and a Luck Police Department oficer then pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle continued east on E. Butternut Ave. to 7th St. It then turned south on 7thh St. past the High School. It continued around Big Butternut Lake and onto South Shore Dr. to 150th St. where it turned south on 150th St. The vehicle continued southbound on 150th St. at a high rate of speed. When it got to State Highway 46, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. The two other occupants were not ejected.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation be completed by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Milltown Fire Department, Milltown First Responders, Lifelink and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office. - from Polk County Sheriff's Department