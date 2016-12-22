‘Tis the season for holiday scam artists

NORTHWEST WISCONSIN - With the advent of the Christmas season upon us, Burnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Jameson Wiltrout and Detective Tracy Finch want residents to know that it is also the time for an increase in financial and other scams.

“Especially with Christmas coming up and online shopping we can maybe prevent some of the things that are happening,” Wiltrout said, as he sat in the small concrete block walled office of Finch.

The art of any con, Wiltrout explained, is to win your confidence. The typical scam is through the computer, telephone, mail or face-to-face communication.

Contact by the perpetrator is made to play upon your emotions. “You have just won a cash prize! What is needed is for you to take immediate action! Just verify your financial information and the money will be deposited into your account! Congratulations!”

All scams, like the example cited above, have the following characteristics that residents need to be aware of. All scams, according to Wiltrout, are designed to play upon your emotions, appear to be real and require you to take immediate action. The ultimate aim of the con is to obtain information, such as a personal bank account or credit-card number.

Another scam is when the perpetrator obtains information from your Facebook page. An example cited is of an elderly widow being contacted early in the morning with the caller posing as a granddaughter or grandson. “Grandma, I’m in the county jail. I spent the whole night here. It’s awful! I need money to post bail. I can’t talk long! Write down this number! Quick! Do you have a pen? I need you to wire transfer $886 into the account. I’ll pay you back, I promise!” Click, The line goes dead.

Wiltrout cited the above example of how a scam works. Of course grandma wants to help. She is emotionally invested in helping her grandkid and is prepared to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering.

“You don’t have time to decipher what’s going on,” Wiltrout explained. “People with zero ethics and no soul will prey upon your emotions. Although we can stop some of these scams the police cannot repair your credit. Usually, if they want the money deposited into a wire transferred account it is to a foreign country,” Wiltrout explained. “ At that point it is too late. The police can’t help you. It’s already gone too far. It is really sad and difficult when people come to the sheriff’s department and their savings are gone. They are heartbroken when we tell them there is nothing we can do. Once your savings are gone, it’s gone forever.”

“No one needs your personal information,” Finch said. “Guard it carefully. A lot of people are scared of being rude. It’s that Midwest nice thing. Once your personal information is obtained it can keep snowballing. Our local bankers have stopped a number of elderly and others from suspicious wiring of money. They prevent a lot of scams from happening. But the key prevention is to guard your personal information,” Finch said.

Besides guarding your personal information other prevention measures cited include developing a personal relationship with your financial institution. They are trained to spot suspicious activity. If they know you personally, it is easier for the bank to contact you when something seems suspicious. People should also be diligent, keeping a record of their credit cards and numbers. The final prevention measure is to know whom you are dealing with.

The federal government runs a webpage IC3.gov. Residents contacted by potential scams are asked to report them to the website. It is an Internet crime complaint center operated by the FBI. By reporting potential scams to them it allows them to link those scams to other cases.

“Anyone can be a victim of a scam,” Wiltrout said. “Don’t be embarrassed to report it. If someone contacts you wanting information don’t be afraid to tell them, ‘It’s not that I don’t trust you, I don’t trust anyone.”

It may be the season of giving, but Wiltrout and Finch emphasize, please do not give personal information out over the phone or computer or to anyone.